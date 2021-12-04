How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on December 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington and Columbus, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Columbus takes on Washington on 3-game skid

By The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets (12-9-0, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Washington Capitals (14-4-6, second in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -213, Blue Jackets +173; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus aims to break its three-game slide with a victory against Washington.

The Capitals are 10-3-3 in Eastern Conference games. Washington ranks second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 19.

The Blue Jackets are 2-4-0 against opponents in the Metropolitan. Columbus ranks third in the Eastern Conference recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.6 assists.

Washington defeated Columbus 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 12. Garnet Hathaway scored two goals for the Capitals in the win and Sean Kuraly scored two goals for the Blue Jackets in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin has 38 total points for the Capitals, 19 goals and 19 assists. John Carlson has two goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jakub Voracek leads the Blue Jackets with 17 total assists and has 18 points. Zach Werenski has 9 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Conor Sheary: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets: None listed.