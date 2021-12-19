How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on December 19, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington and Los Angeles, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Ovechkin and Washington take on Los Angeles

Los Angeles Kings (13-11-5, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Washington Capitals (18-5-7, first in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -146, Kings +123; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin and Washington square off against Los Angeles. Ovechkin currently ranks third in the NHL with 47 points, scoring 22 goals and totaling 25 assists.

The Capitals have gone 9-2-4 in home games. Washington averages only 2.9 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Dmitry Orlov leads them averaging 0.4.

The Kings are 5-5-3 on the road. Los Angeles is 30th in the Western Conference with 35.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

Washington took down Los Angeles 2-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 17. Garnet Hathaway scored two goals for the Capitals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin has 47 total points for the Capitals, 22 goals and 25 assists. John Carlson has six assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Anze Kopitar has 26 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling 17 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has four goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Tom Wilson: day to day (upper body), Evgeny Kuznetsov: day to day (health protocols), Garnet Hathaway: out (covid-19).

Kings: Drew Doughty: out (covid-19), Cal Petersen: out (covid-19).