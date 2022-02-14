How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on February 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Detroit takes on Washington on 7-game losing streak

Detroit Pistons (12-44, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (25-30, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup with Washington as losers of seven games in a row.

The Wizards are 18-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 10-4 in one-possession games.

The Pistons have gone 8-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit ranks last in the Eastern Conference scoring averaging only 102.5 points per game while shooting 42.1%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 9 the Wizards won 119-116 in overtime led by 26 points from Kyle Kuzma, while Jerami Grant scored 28 points for the Pistons.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuzma is averaging 16.2 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Saddiq Bey is averaging 15.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Pistons. Hamidou Diallo is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 100.9 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Pistons: 1-9, averaging 105.1 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Daniel Gafford: out (health and safety protocols), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

Pistons: Frank Jackson: day to day (back), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (acquired), Isaiah Livers: out (foot).