Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 25, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Wizards face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington. In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Since Bally Sports Detroit Extra is no longer on YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, or Sling TV, you can use your TV Everywhere credentials to watch in the Bally Sports App.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Detroit plays Washington for conference matchup

Detroit Pistons (1-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Detroit will play.

Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards shot 47.2% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

Detroit finished 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Pistons averaged 23.5 assists per game on 38.2 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Wizards: Corey Kispert: out (ankle).

Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).