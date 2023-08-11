 Skip to Content
Peacock

How to Watch Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Ashley Steves

Welcome to “Asteroid City,” cadets, stargazers, and other dreamers! Wes Anderson’s latest feature film will head to Peacock this Friday, Aug. 11, making its streaming debut after a month-and-a-half run in theaters. Featuring an all-star ensemble cast that includes Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, and more, make “Asteroid City” your next destination. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'

About Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'

The star-studded dramedy “Asteroid City,” the latest from famed filmmaker Wes Anderson, follows a grieving father who travels with his tech-obsessed family to the fictional American desert town Asteroid City in 1955 where groups of Junior Stargazers and Space Cadets from across the country assemble for the annual Asteroid Day celebration, but the scholarly competition is spectacularly upended by world-changing events.

The all-star cast is made up of Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum.

“Asteroid City” will make its streaming debut on Peacock on Friday, Aug. 11.

Can you watch Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $59.99.

What devices can you use to stream Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'?

You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' Trailer

    Peacock

    Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.

    Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

    Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.

    The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”

    The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

