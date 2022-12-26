How to Watch ‘Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Get ready to learn all about the stylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’, dealin’ son of a gun — “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair — in a new original documentary streaming on Peacock . “Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair” will tell the story of the 16-time world champion from start to finish, inside and outside the ring, with tons of stories from some of pop culture’s most iconic names. “Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair” will begin streaming exclusively on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock .

About 'Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair'

Sixteen-time World Champion and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is one of the most prolific and controversial superstars in professional wrestling history. Flair is a true American icon, from his famous “Woooo,” which is still heard in stadiums and arenas throughout the U.S., to his influence on hip-hop music.

“Many stories have been told about The Nature Boy over the past 50 years,” said Flair. “I’m thrilled to have partnered with WWE and Peacock to produce the most accurate depiction of my life to date and hope audiences enjoy the ride. Woooo!”

At 73 years old, Flair remains a constant in American pop culture, but who is the real man behind the outrageous persona? Finally, Flair discusses his storied career, inside and outside of the ring, over the last 50 years. Hulk Hogan, Mike Tyson, Post Malone, Stephen A. Smith, and Charlotte Flair are among those who join the Nature Boy in telling the tale of the man behind “The Man.”

Can you watch 'Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair' for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

What devices can you use to stream 'Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair'?

You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair' Trailer