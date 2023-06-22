How to Watch ‘World’s Best’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Is there a formula to hip-hop greatness, or does it just have to be in your DNA? For Prem Pratel, a 12-year-old math genius who learns his recently deceased dad was a famous rapper, both answers can be true. So unfolds “World’s Best,” coming to Disney+ this Friday, June 23, 2023. Written by Utkarsh Ambudkar and Jamie King and directed by Roshan Sethi, the new musical hip-hop comedy adventure stars Manny Magnus in the starring role of Prem as he sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar, fueled by his late dad’s “the world’s best never rest” attitude. “World’s Best” will be available to stream on Disney+ on Friday, June 23. You can watch World's Best with a subscription to Disney+.
About ‘World's Best’
In “World’s Best,” Manny Magnus plays 12-year-old math genius Prem Pratel, who, while navigating the hardships of adolescence, discovers his recently deceased father was secretly a famous rapper and immediately sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar.
Empowered by hip-hop music-fueled fantasies where he performs with his father and by his father’s own “the world’s best never rest” attitude, Prem is determined to find out if hip-hop is truly in his DNA.
The film was written by Freestyle Love Supreme member Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts,” “Never Have I Ever”) with Jamie King (“Jessica Jones”). Ambudkar will also star in the feature with Magnus, Punam Patel, Jake Choi, Max Malas, Piper Wallace, Kayla Njeri, Dorian Giordano, Kathryn Greenwood, fellow Freestyle Love Supreme member Christopher Jackson, and Doug E. Fresh, who will play himself in a guest appearance.
Roshan Sethi, who made his feature directorial debut in 2021 with “Seven Days” will helm.
Can you watch ‘World's Best’ for free?
Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch World's Best as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
Can you watch ‘World's Best’ offline?
Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download World's Best and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘World's Best’?
You can watch World's Best on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘World's Best’ Trailer
World's BestJune 23, 2023
In the midst of navigating the tumultuous hardships of adolescence, 12-year-old mathematics genius Prem Patel discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar.
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages. It is notable for its popular original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.