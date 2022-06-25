How to Watch ‘Would It Kill You to Laugh?’ Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Kate Berlant and John Early are at it again in Peacock’s irreverent new comedy special “Would It Kill You to Laugh?” The derisive duo plays themselves reuniting after 30 years of avoiding each other’s company in this one-hour sketch project guaranteed to tickle your funny bone. Get ready to split your sides on Friday, June 24 with a Subscription to Peacock.

About ‘Would It Kill You to Laugh?’

Famous comedy team Kate Berlant and John Early return to the small screen for a one-hour sketch comedy bonanza. Left to their own devices after a public row, the exaggerated versions of Berlant and Early come together for a 30-year “reunion.” With special guest Meridet Vieira, the trio will take on various roles as they explore everything from the mundane to the surreal.

The special is produced by Berlant and Early themselves along with Andrew DeYoung of “555” and “pen15” fame alongside studio A24. DeYoung also serves as director and co-writer.

“We are eternally grateful to Peacock for giving us this opportunity to make the nation laugh,” Berlant, Early and DeYoung said in a collective press release, “The three of us could not be happier to be back together again making a big batch of sketches for you all.”

