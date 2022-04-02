 Skip to Content
How to Watch WrestleMania 38 Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Jeff Kotuby

The Showcase of the Immortals, The Granddaddy of Them All, The Super Bowl of Sports Entertainment — in the world of professional wrestling, all these terms mean one thing: WrestleMania. Over a two-day stretch, WrestleMania 38 emanates live from Arlington, Tex. at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. You can watch WrestleMania 38 live from “Jerry World” this Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 exclusively on Peacock.

  • When: Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 starting at 6 PM ET
  • TV: Peacock
  • Streaming: Watch on Peacock

About WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 is being billed as “The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event In WrestleMania History,” and for good reason — we’re going to get a “Unification Bout” between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a winner-takes-all contest. We’ll also see both sets of men’s tag titles, the women’s tag titles, and both women’s championships defended over the course of the weekend.

We’ll also get multiple celebrity bouts, including a tag team match featuring YouTuber Logan Paul, a match featuring “Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville, and a match featuring former NFL punter and current “SmackDown Live” commentator Pat McAfee.

Here’s how each night of WrestleMania 38 will break down as of right now (card is subject to change.)

WrestleMania 38 Night 1 — Saturday, April 2

Match Stipulation
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair Singles match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul Tag team match
Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (with Madcap Moss) Singles match
The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs Tag team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland (with Butch) Tag team match
Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. A special opponent of Vince McMahon’s Choosing Singles match
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

WrestleMania 38 Night 2 — Sunday, April 3

Matches* Stipulations
Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler Fatal four-way tag team match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn Anything Goes match
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory Singles match
RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) Triple threat tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
Edge vs. AJ Styles Singles match
Bobby Lashley vs. Omos Singles match
Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) (with Paul Heyman) Winner Takes All match to unify the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    peacocktv.com

    Peacock

    Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

    It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

    Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

    The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

    The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

    Sign Up
    $4.99+ / month
    peacocktv.com

Pat McAfee on facing Austin Theory at Wrestlemania 38: ‘This is a dream opportunity!’ | Get Up

