The Showcase of the Immortals, The Granddaddy of Them All, The Super Bowl of Sports Entertainment — in the world of professional wrestling, all these terms mean one thing: WrestleMania. Over a two-day stretch, WrestleMania 38 emanates live from Arlington, Tex. at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. You can watch WrestleMania 38 live from “Jerry World” this Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 exclusively on Peacock.

How to Watch WrestleMania 38 Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

When: Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 starting at 6 PM ET

About WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 is being billed as “The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event In WrestleMania History,” and for good reason — we’re going to get a “Unification Bout” between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a winner-takes-all contest. We’ll also see both sets of men’s tag titles, the women’s tag titles, and both women’s championships defended over the course of the weekend.

We’ll also get multiple celebrity bouts, including a tag team match featuring YouTuber Logan Paul, a match featuring “Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville, and a match featuring former NFL punter and current “SmackDown Live” commentator Pat McAfee.

Here’s how each night of WrestleMania 38 will break down as of right now (card is subject to change.)

WrestleMania 38 Night 1 — Saturday, April 2

Match Stipulation Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair Singles match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul Tag team match Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (with Madcap Moss) Singles match The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs Tag team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland (with Butch) Tag team match Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. A special opponent of Vince McMahon’s Choosing Singles match Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

WrestleMania 38 Night 2 — Sunday, April 3

Matches* Stipulations Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler Fatal four-way tag team match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn Anything Goes match Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory Singles match RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) Triple threat tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Edge vs. AJ Styles Singles match Bobby Lashley vs. Omos Singles match Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) (with Paul Heyman) Winner Takes All match to unify the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

