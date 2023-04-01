How to Watch WrestleMania 39 Live Online Without Cable

The biggest event on the sports entertainment calendar heads to Hollywood, as WrestleMania 39 will emanate live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Cali. on Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2 starting at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. The main event will feature WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. All major WWE titles will be defended at the event, including a match between eras, as WWE United States Champion Austin Theory takes on John Cena in a match that feels eerily reminiscent to Cena’s own era-versus-era matches against The Rock. You can watch WrestleMania 39 with a Subscription to Peacock.

How To Watch WrestleMania 39 Live

When: Saturday and Sunday April 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday and Sunday April 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Peacock

Peacock Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

About WrestleMania 39

This year’s WrestleMania centers around the story of Cody Rhodes, the “son of a son of a plumber” who returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 after leaving the company back in 2016. He went on to wrestle in multiple organizations like New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor before running “All In,” the most successful independent wrestling show ever, and helping start All Elite Wrestling. Now, he aims to capture the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship from Roman Reigns as a way to honor his father, the late, great American Dream Dusty Rhodes.

We’ll also see the full gamut of WWE champions, superstars, and legends throughout the weekend. Both Women’s titles will be defended, as will the Intercontinental and United States titles. We’ll also see if Roman Reigns’ cousins, the Usos, can defend their WWE Undisputed Tag Team titles against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. WWE Hall of Famer Edge will wrestle “The Demon” Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match, while future WWE Hall of Famers Brock Lesnar and John Cena will also be in action.

What Matches Are on the WrestleMania 39 Match Card?

Match placement and order are subject to change

Wrestlemania 39 Night 1

Matches Stipulations Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena Singles match for the WWE United States Championship Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Logan Paul Singles match Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, & Iyo Sky) Six-woman tag team match Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders Men’s “WrestleMania Showcase” Fatal 4-Way tag match Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio Singles match

Wrestlemania 39 Night 2

Matches Stipulations Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Cody Rhodes Singles match for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka Singles match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre Triple threat match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship Edge vs. “The Demon” Finn Bálor Hell in a Cell match Ronda Rousey & Shayna Bazsler vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville Women’s WrestleMania Showcase” Fatal 4-Way Tag Match Brock Lesnar vs. Omos Singles match

How to Stream Wrestlemania 39 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

