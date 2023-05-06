How to Watch WWE Backlash 2023 Live Without Cable
The fallout from WrestleMania reaches a fever pitch at WWE Backlash exclusively on Peacock. This year’s event has a great card full of dream matches that many of us never would’ve thought possible a few years ago. The featured singles match is no doubt Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, a match that may have implications for SummerSlam’s main event. WWE Backlash 2023 streams live from San Juan, Puerto Rico this Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. ET and you can watch the high-flying action with a Subscription to Peacock.
How to Watch WWE Backlash 2023
- When: Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Peacock
- Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
About WWE Backlash 2023
For the first time since 2005, WWE will hold an event in Puerto Rico — and they’re getting a really great card filled with Puerto Rican representation. They’ll have to choose sides in a matchup of two homegrown talents — Damian Priest and Bad Bunny, as they face off in a San Juan Street Fighter. Benito and Priest were once tag partners but now find themselves on opposite sides of the ring. This one has all the makings of a sneaky “match of the night” candidate, especially if both sides get hardcore and launch some nasty weapon shots at one another.
Zelina Vega is the only woman of Puerto Rican descent on the WWE roster and she will take on SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley in a match for the title. Vega and the reformed Latino World Order have feuded with Ripley’s Judgement Day faction and this match will no doubt further that saga.
In the likely main event of the evening, Matt Riddle joins the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to take on Solo Sikoa and the Usos to further that storyline, too.
WWE Backlash 2023 Match Card
Card subject to change
|Matches
|Stipulation
|Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso) (with Paul Heyman)
|Six-man tag team match
|Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
|Singles match
|Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zelina Vega
|Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
|Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Omos (with MVP)
|Singles match
|Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed
|Triple threat match for the WWE United States Championship
|Bianca Belair (c) vs. Iyo Sky (with Bayley and Dakota Kai)
|Singles match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship
|Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest
|“San Juan Street Fight”
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.