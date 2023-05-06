How to Watch WWE Backlash 2023 Live Without Cable

The fallout from WrestleMania reaches a fever pitch at WWE Backlash exclusively on Peacock. This year’s event has a great card full of dream matches that many of us never would’ve thought possible a few years ago. The featured singles match is no doubt Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, a match that may have implications for SummerSlam’s main event. WWE Backlash 2023 streams live from San Juan, Puerto Rico this Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. ET and you can watch the high-flying action with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch WWE Backlash 2023

When: Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Peacock

Peacock Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

About WWE Backlash 2023

For the first time since 2005, WWE will hold an event in Puerto Rico — and they’re getting a really great card filled with Puerto Rican representation. They’ll have to choose sides in a matchup of two homegrown talents — Damian Priest and Bad Bunny, as they face off in a San Juan Street Fighter. Benito and Priest were once tag partners but now find themselves on opposite sides of the ring. This one has all the makings of a sneaky “match of the night” candidate, especially if both sides get hardcore and launch some nasty weapon shots at one another.

Zelina Vega is the only woman of Puerto Rican descent on the WWE roster and she will take on SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley in a match for the title. Vega and the reformed Latino World Order have feuded with Ripley’s Judgement Day faction and this match will no doubt further that saga.

In the likely main event of the evening, Matt Riddle joins the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to take on Solo Sikoa and the Usos to further that storyline, too.

WWE Backlash 2023 Match Card

Card subject to change

Matches Stipulation Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso) (with Paul Heyman) Six-man tag team match Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar Singles match Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zelina Vega Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Omos (with MVP) Singles match Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed Triple threat match for the WWE United States Championship Bianca Belair (c) vs. Iyo Sky (with Bayley and Dakota Kai) Singles match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest “San Juan Street Fight”