How to Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Will Roman Reigns keep his throne at the WWE Elimination Chamber when he faces Goldberg at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022? This stacked card will also see Bobby Lashley put the WWE Championship up against some of WWE’s best including Brock Lesnar You can watch the PPV event with a subscription to Peacock Premium at no extra charge.

How to Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Live Online

When: Saturday, Feb. 19 at 12 p.m. ET (Kickoff Show starts at 11 a.m. ET)

Where: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Watch on Peacock for No Extra Charge

About WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

The once per year event, is one of the biggest in WWE for the year. The 2022 edition will take place from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins and Riddle. Roman Reigns will take on Goldberg in his return, for the universal championship and Becky Lynch defends her Raw women’s title against Lita.

You can check out the entire card below:

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

(card subject to change)

Elimination Chamber Match for WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita

Elimination Chamber Match for Raw Women’s Championship No. 1 contender: Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

Falls Count Anywhere: Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz