How to Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More
Will Roman Reigns keep his throne at the WWE Elimination Chamber when he faces Goldberg at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022? This stacked card will also see Bobby Lashley put the WWE Championship up against some of WWE’s best including Brock Lesnar You can watch the PPV event with a subscription to Peacock Premium at no extra charge.
How to Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Live Online
- When: Saturday, Feb. 19 at 12 p.m. ET (Kickoff Show starts at 11 a.m. ET)
- Where: Peacock Premium
- Streaming: Watch on Peacock for No Extra Charge
About WWE Elimination Chamber 2022
The once per year event, is one of the biggest in WWE for the year. The 2022 edition will take place from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins and Riddle. Roman Reigns will take on Goldberg in his return, for the universal championship and Becky Lynch defends her Raw women’s title against Lita.
You can check out the entire card below:
WWE Elimination Chamber 2022
(card subject to change)
- Elimination Chamber Match for WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory
- Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg
- Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita
- Elimination Chamber Match for Raw Women’s Championship No. 1 contender: Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Alexa Bliss
- SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders
- Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville
- Falls Count Anywhere: Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
- Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
-