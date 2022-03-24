How to Watch WWE Evil On Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

No, “WWE Evil” isn’t a new line of “premium live events” in the vein of “beloved classics” like “Great Balls of Fire” or “Bragging Rights,” it’s a multi-part docuseries narrated by former WWE champion John Cena that highlights eight superstars who made a name for themselves by embracing their dark sides. You can watch all eight episodes of Season 1 on Thursday, March 24 with a subscription to Peacock.

Created and hosted by John Cena, “WWE Evil” is an eight-part docuseries and the first original Peacock program from WWE Studios. Taking an unprecedented look inside the psyche of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history, the series examines the most sinister superstars’ impact on mainstream culture.

Each one-hour episode of this psychological exposé dives deep into a single infamous “heel,” (wrestling villain) unveiling rare behind-the-scenes details from some of the biggest names in the industry. These “evildoers” undeniably help shape wrestling and pop culture through the decades, making a tremendous nostalgic impact that bled into mainstream culture today. From the truly villainous like “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan and “The Legend Killer” Randy Orton to former babyfaces who ditched the fluff and embraced their badass sides like Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns, “WWE Evil” shows that sometimes it’s good to be bad.

EPISODE 1 – “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan: Hulk Hogan goes “Hollywood”, betraying his fans and beliefs to become the personification of evil. EPISODE 2 – The Miz: From reality star to superstar; Mike Mizanin took fame to new heights with his villainous alter-ego, The Miz. EPISODE 3 – Sasha Banks: There’s a villain inside all of us. Sasha Banks unleashes hers to become “The Boss”. EPISODE 4 – Brothers of Destruction: Brothers and sworn enemies The Undertaker and Kane align to become the ultimate evil duo in WWE. EPISODE 5 – Randy Orton: Randy Orton’s “evil” evolution into the “Legend Killer” unleashed the true demons lurking within. EPISODE 6 – Stephanie McMahon: Stephanie McMahon stepped out of her father’s shadow to forge a legacy of power and corruption in WWE. EPISODE 7 – Ric Flair: Witness how the “Dirtiest Player in the Game” Ric Flair became one of WWE’s greatest villains. EPISODE 8 – Roman Reigns: From hated good guy to beloved bad guy; Roman Reigns finds new life by embracing his dark side.

