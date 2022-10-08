 Skip to Content
How to Watch WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Live Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

It’s time to get extreme! WWE Extreme Rules marks the one night of the year when WWE Superstars let loose and throw rules out the window and you can watch it exclusively on Peacock. This year’s Extreme Rules features plenty of hard-hitting stipulations, including an extreme rules match in the main event, a strap match, a ladder match, an “I Quit” match, a new “Fight Pit” match, and a “Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook” match. Check out your favorite wrestlers getting extreme this Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch WWE Extreme Rules 2022

About WWE Extreme Rules 2022

You won’t see the Bloodline at this premium live event, but that doesn’t mean the stakes aren’t high. Both Women’s World Championships are on the line, as well as multiple instances of family honor at stake. Matt Riddle and Seth “Freakin’” Rollins will fight in the first-ever main roster Fight Pit match, with UFC legend Daniel Cormier serving as special guest referee. The Fight Pit mirrors MMA’s look and feel, with a steel cage surrounding the ring but no ropes or turnbuckles. You’ll also have to win by submission or knockout — no pinfalls here.

The other unconventional match featured at Extreme Rules 2022 is the Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook, which is just a no holds barred match with an English flair.

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Match Card

Matches* Stipulations and Championships
Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey Extreme Rules match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
Bianca Belair (c) (with Alexa Bliss and Asuka) vs. Bayley (with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky) Ladder match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Matt Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins (w/ Daniel Cormier as special guest referee) Fight Pit match
Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) Strap match
The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci) Six-man tag team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match
Edge vs. Finn Bálor (with Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio) “I Quit” match
Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey – Road to Extreme Rules 2022: WWE Playlist

