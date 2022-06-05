How to Watch WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Live Without Cable
The most dangerous structure in sports entertainment is the focus of WWE’s June premium live event. “WWE’s Hell in a Cell” will see multiple titles on the line and the company’s most intense rivalries settled once and for all. See who will come out on top at WWE “Hell in a Cell,” airing live this Sunday, June 5 starting at 8 p.m. ET exclusively with a Subscription to Peacock.
How to Watch WWE Hell in a Cell 2022
- When: Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET
- TV: Peacock
- Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
WWE Hell in a Cell Match Card
|No.
|Matches
|Stipulations
|1
|Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins
|Hell in a Cell match
|2
|Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch
|Triple threat match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship
|3
|Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP
|2-on-1 Handicap match
|4
|Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens
|Singles match
|5
|Theory (c) vs. Mustafa Ali
|Singles match for the WWE United States Championship
|6
|Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan vs. The Judgment Day (Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley)
|Six-person mixed tag team match
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including Bel-Air, Girls5Eva, Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.