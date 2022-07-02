 Skip to Content
WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Peacock

How to Watch WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Live Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

One of the most exciting days on the WWE calendar is finally here! Careers can change in an instance at “Money in the Bank,” where two superstars (one male, one female) will be awarded the prestigious title of Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank — along with a guaranteed world title shot that they can cash in anywhere and everywhere. Who will get the briefcase this year? Find out this Saturday, July 2 at 8 p.m. ET with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch Money in the Bank 2022 Live Without Cable

About WWE Money in the Bank

Here’s how the Money in the Bank works - six superstars duke it out in a ladder match. Dangling high above the ring is the Money in the Bank briefcase, which has a contract with a guaranteed world title opportunity hidden inside. The contract can be “cashed in” at any time, including seconds after a grueling match. Only four cash-ins have failed in WWE history, and all four individuals have been male superstars, meaning that women’s cash-ins are converting at a 100% success rate, making Saturday’s prize even more valuable on the ladies’ side.

2022 WWE Money in the Bank Match Card*

Match Stipulation
Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. TBD Money in the Bank ladder match for a men’s world championship match contract
Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch Money in the Bank ladder match for a women’s championship match contract
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella Singles match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) Tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley Singles match for the WWE United States Championship
    Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

    It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

    Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including Bel-Air, Girls5Eva, Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

    The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

    The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

