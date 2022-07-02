How to Watch WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Live Without Cable

One of the most exciting days on the WWE calendar is finally here! Careers can change in an instance at “Money in the Bank,” where two superstars (one male, one female) will be awarded the prestigious title of Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank — along with a guaranteed world title shot that they can cash in anywhere and everywhere. Who will get the briefcase this year? Find out this Saturday, July 2 at 8 p.m. ET with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch Money in the Bank 2022 Live Without Cable

When: Saturday, July 2

Saturday, July 2 Where: Peacock

Peacock Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

About WWE Money in the Bank

Here’s how the Money in the Bank works - six superstars duke it out in a ladder match. Dangling high above the ring is the Money in the Bank briefcase, which has a contract with a guaranteed world title opportunity hidden inside. The contract can be “cashed in” at any time, including seconds after a grueling match. Only four cash-ins have failed in WWE history, and all four individuals have been male superstars, meaning that women’s cash-ins are converting at a 100% success rate, making Saturday’s prize even more valuable on the ladies’ side.

2022 WWE Money in the Bank Match Card*

Match Stipulation Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. TBD Money in the Bank ladder match for a men’s world championship match contract Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch Money in the Bank ladder match for a women’s championship match contract Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella Singles match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) Tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley Singles match for the WWE United States Championship