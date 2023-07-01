How to Watch WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Live Without Cable
“Money in the Bank” has become one of the most exciting events on the WWE calendar, right up there with the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Superstars battle it out in a multi-person match for the right to climb the ladder and grab the Money in the Bank briefcase, guaranteeing them a world title opportunity. We’ve seen wild cash-ins in years’ past — will 2023’s winners add their eventual cash-ins to the MITB lore? “WWE Money in the Bank” airs this Saturday, July 1 at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock. Watch the action with a subscription to Peacock.
How to Watch WWE Money In The Bank 2023
- When: Satuday, July 1 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Peacock
- Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
About WWE’s Money in the Bank
Airing live from the O2 Arena in London, England, this year’s Money in the Bank matches feature a pair of complete wildcards that are sure to throw off any and all predictions of the event.
In the men’s match, established Superstars Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Butch, Damian Priest, and Santos Escobar are joined by Logan Paul, who has already challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship and may just be the man who pulls off his own heist of the title should he capture the Money in the Bank briefcase. In the women’s match, Zelina Vega, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Zoey Star, and Iyo Sky are joined by WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. While Trish has never competed in a Money in the Bank ladder match before, she’s had her fair share of high-pressure matches and will no doubt be prepared for the moment.
Also on the card, we’ll see both world champions in action — though only one will be defending his title. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins takes on Finn Balor in a title match, while WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns teams with his cousin Solo Sikoa to take on the Usos in a “Bloodline Civil War” tag team match. The WWE Women’s Tag Team titles will be on the line when champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. And in a match that’s sure to steal the show, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther will face Matt Riddle in a match for the title.
“Money in the Bank 2023” will be the first major WWE event to be held in London since Insurrextion in May 2002 and England period since Insurrextion in June 2003.
You can view the full card below (card subject to change):
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Match Card
|Match
|Stipulation
|Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Ricochet vs. Santos Escobar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
|Money in the Bank ladder match for a men’s championship match contract
|Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Iyo Sky vs. Trish Stratus vs. Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark
|Money in the Bank ladder match for a women’s championship match contract
|Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Finn Bálor
|Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship
|The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa) (with Paul Heyman) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)
|“Bloodline Civil War” tag team match
|Gunther (c) vs. Matt Riddle
|Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
|Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez
|Tag team match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
|Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio (with Rhea Ripley)
|Singles match
What devices can you use to stream WWE Money in the Bank 2023?
You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
