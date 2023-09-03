How to Watch WWE Payback 2023 Live Online Without Cable

As the WWE Superstars head to Pittsburgh, Penn. for this Sunday’s premium live event, Payback is on the minds of Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, Seth “Freakin’” Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, and more. We’ll also see the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn take on The Judgement Day in a “Steel City Street Fight.” You can watch WWE Payback 2023 this Saturday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock. Stream the action live with a Subscription to Peacock.

Payback 2023’s main event likely won’t have any titles on the line — but it will seek to end a blood feud between two of the greatest female Superstars of all time. Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus were once teammates and friends but Stratus has made it clear that’s no longer the case. LA Knight and The Miz will also duke it out purely for pride.

Elsewhere on the card, four WWE titles will be on the line. Seth “Freakin’” Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, who would love nothing more than to add the missing piece to his WWE Grand Slam. Nakamura is a former Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Champion — all he needs is a world title. Rhea Ripley will look to continue her dominance as Women’s World Champion as she defends her gold against Raquel Rodriguez. Rey Mysterio defends the US Title against former champ Austin Theory, while Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles against Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgement Day.

