How to Watch 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Online

For a limited time, you can get 40% OFF an entire year , which is just $2.49 a month (pre-paid annually).

Thirty Superstars enter — only one can leave as the winner. The 2023 Royal Rumble arrives as WWE’s first premium live event of the year when it comes to Peacock on Saturday, January 28, at 8 p.m. ET. The event includes the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumbles, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a title match, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss for the belt, and Bray Wyatt and LA Knight will battle in a “Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match.” You can watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023 with a subscription to Peacock .

About 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

Before you ask, no, nobody knows what a “Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match” is, and apparently, neither does the talent involved.

“Well, no pun intended, I’ve been kept in the dark, and who knows if that’s by design? I don’t know,” Knight said on WWE’s The Bump. “But pitch black, I think as the weeks go by, hopefully, we get an idea what that’s gonna be. But I can tell you this, with all of the malice, all of the feelings that I’ve had built up, just from the fact that you’re gonna abduct me and tie me up in some goofy basement or something like that, I got a lot to get out of my system. So whether it’s pitch black, daylight, I will off his on switch no matter which way we go.”

We’ll also get to see the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns in action, as he takes on former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Reigns will have one eye on the Royal Rumble match, as the winner will face him for a title shot at WrestleMania.

Rumors are swirling as to which Superstars from the past, present, and future will appear in the match, but we know for certain Cody Rhodes will be back. Rhodes shockingly made his WWE return at last year’s WrestleMania, then tore his pectoral muscle just a month or two into his run. Rhodes is back to claim a WWE championship in the name of his father, the late, great, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

Can you watch 2023 WWE Royal Rumble for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023 as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

Can you watch 2023 WWE Royal Rumble offline?

Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download WWE Royal Rumble 2023 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 2023 WWE Royal Rumble?

You can watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023 on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

2023 WWE Royal Rumble Trailer