How to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2023 Live Without Cable

The hottest night in sports entertainment is upon us once more. WWE SummerSlam is the second-biggest event on the WWE calendar behind WrestleMania — which means we’re in for a show this weekend. We’ll see Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and more in action. WWE SummerSlam airs this Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Watch the high-flying action with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2023

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Peacock

About WWE SummerSlam

Among the most surprising moments in recent WWE memory is the intense feud within The Bloodline. Roman Reigns, the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for over 1,000 days, is facing an unexpected challenge from his cousin Jey Uso in a “Tribal Combat” match. After tensions escalated following a mistake at “Night of Champions,” Jey turned on Reigns and is now determined to dethrone him and claim now just the title of Tribal Chief — but also the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Also on the card is the third match in the Cody Rhodes-Brock Lesnar saga, Seth “Freakin” Rollins defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Bálor, a Triple Threat match for the WWE Women’s Championship between Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair, an Intercontinental Championship match between the champion Gunter and Drew McIntyre, a match between Ricochet and Logan Paul, and more.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Match Card

Card subject to change

Matches Stipulations Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso “Tribal Combat” match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and recognition of Tribal Chief Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Finn Bálor Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair Triple threat match for the WWE Women’s Championship Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar Singles match Ricochet vs. Logan Paul Singles match Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler MMA Rules match “Slim Jim” Battle Royal 20-man battle royal