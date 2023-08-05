How to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2023 Live Without Cable
The hottest night in sports entertainment is upon us once more. WWE SummerSlam is the second-biggest event on the WWE calendar behind WrestleMania — which means we’re in for a show this weekend. We’ll see Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and more in action. WWE SummerSlam airs this Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Watch the high-flying action with a Subscription to Peacock.
How to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2023
- When: Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Peacock
- Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
About WWE SummerSlam
Among the most surprising moments in recent WWE memory is the intense feud within The Bloodline. Roman Reigns, the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for over 1,000 days, is facing an unexpected challenge from his cousin Jey Uso in a “Tribal Combat” match. After tensions escalated following a mistake at “Night of Champions,” Jey turned on Reigns and is now determined to dethrone him and claim now just the title of Tribal Chief — but also the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Also on the card is the third match in the Cody Rhodes-Brock Lesnar saga, Seth “Freakin” Rollins defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Bálor, a Triple Threat match for the WWE Women’s Championship between Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair, an Intercontinental Championship match between the champion Gunter and Drew McIntyre, a match between Ricochet and Logan Paul, and more.
WWE SummerSlam 2023 Match Card
Card subject to change
|Matches
|Stipulations
|Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso
|“Tribal Combat” match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and recognition of Tribal Chief
|Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Finn Bálor
|Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship
|Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair
|Triple threat match for the WWE Women’s Championship
|Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
|Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
|Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
|Singles match
|Ricochet vs. Logan Paul
|Singles match
|Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler
|MMA Rules match
|“Slim Jim” Battle Royal
|20-man battle royal
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.