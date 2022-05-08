 Skip to Content
WWE WrestleMania Backlash Peacock

How to Watch WWE WrestleMania BackLash Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Jeff Kotuby

The fallout from WrestleMania 38 still looms as rivalries heat up to a boiling point at WWE’s WrestleMania BackLash. This year’s slate will feature multiple rematches from WrestleMania 38, as well as other matches that came to be thanks to events that happened at WrestleMania. You can watch WrestleMania BackLash on Sunday, May 8, starting at 8 p.m. ET exclusively with a Subscription to Peacock.

About WWE WrestleMania BackLash

WrestleMania BackLash (formerly stylized as just Backlash) is the event that historically follows WrestleMania and continues the storylines and rivalries that were on display during WrestleMania. This year’s event features three WrestleMania rematches, including a runback of the SmackDown Women’s Championship match between the champion Charlotte Flair and the challenger Ronda Rousey. We’ll also get to see Edge and AJ Styles go head-to-head again, as well as the return of wrestling’s prodigal son, Cody Rhodes, as he tries to go 2-0 against Seth “Freakin” Rollins since coming back to the company at WM38.

The two new matches will be a matchup between former tag partners Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, and the likely main event match between the Bloodline (Roman Reigns and The Usos) vs. RK-BRO (Randy Orton and Riddle) and Drew McIntyre, as The Usos try to join their cousin as undisputed champions of their division.

No. Matches Stipulations
1 Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey “I Quit” match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
2 Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins Singles match
3 RK-McBRO (Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Riddle) vs. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso) (with Paul Heyman) Six-man tag team match
4 AJ Styles vs. Edge Singles match. Damian Priest is banned from ringside.
5 Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss Singles match
6 Bobby Lashley vs. Omos (with MVP) Singles match
RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre vs. The Bloodline

