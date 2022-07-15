How to Watch ‘ZOMBIES 3’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Disney is completing the trilogy this week as it debuts the third installment of the “Z-O-M-B-I-E-S” singing and dancing monster movie musical series. After zombies were integrated into Seabrook High School in the first movie and werewolves did the same in the follow-up, the town’s residents must contend with aliens looking to overtake the planet when “Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 3” premieres on Disney+ on Friday, July 15. Catch all of the heart and harmonies with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 3’

When: Friday, July 15

Friday, July 15 TV: Disney+

Disney+

About ‘Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 3’

Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly are back as star-crossed zombie and human true loves Zed and Addison in “ZOMBIES 3.” The unlikely couple is starting their senior year at Seabrook High in the town that’s become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike.

Zed is anticipating an athletic scholarship that will make him the first zombie to attend college, while Addison is gearing up for Seabrook’s first international cheer-off. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings arrive in Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition.

The first two “ZOMBIES” movies have been huge successes for the Disney Channel, but this “trequel” is debuting on Disney+ before heading to the cable network when a special “Lost Song” version of the film will premiere on the Disney Channel on Aug. 12.

The movie also stars Chandler Kinney as Willa, Ariel Martin as Wynter, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Carla Jeffery as Bree, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Kylee Russell as Eliza, Terry Hu as A-spen, Matt Cornett as A-lan, Kyra Tantao as A-li, James Godfrey as Bonzo and Kingston Foster as Zoey. RuPaul Charles joins the cast as the voice of “The Mothership.”

Can You Stream ‘Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 3’ for Free?

Unfortunately, Disney+ does not offer a free trial at this time. New and existing subscribers can watch the movie musical upon its release on Friday, July 15.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 3’ on Disney+?

