How You Can Watch 2023 Big Ten, Big East Basketball Tournaments in 4K

March has started, and for college basketball fans across the United States that means one thing: March Madness is almost here. The 2023 edition of the beloved NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament is less than a week away, but before it can get started, the major conferences must play out their own tournaments to determine which team will get automatic entry to the Big Dance.

The Big Ten and Big East conference tournaments are underway, and if you’re a cord cutter looking to watch the games in ultra-high-definition 4K, good news! There are a couple of different options for watching games from both tournaments in 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, which is the ideal way to watch live sports.

Best Options for Watching Big Ten, Big East Tournaments in 4K

If you’re a rabid Purdue Boilermakers fanatic or a voracious Villanova Wildcats watcher, you can’t afford to miss your favorite school in action. Big East conference tournament games air this year on FS1, while Big Ten Network is handling broadcast duties for its conference’s tournament. Those channels are available on several live TV streaming services, but only two allow you to watch them in 4K: fuboTV and YouTube TV.

Top Pick: fuboTV

The best way to watch Big Ten and Big East basketball in 4K is with a subscription to fuboTV. The service offers a five-day free trial to new users, so you can see all the games being offered in 4K at no charge.

If you decide to keep your fuboTV subscription, plans start at $85.98 per month, which includes the regional sports network (RSN) fee. Fubo is a sport’s lovers dream, offering top sports channels like MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network and NFL RedZone, NHL Network and many more. It also hosts regional sports networks from Bally Sports, so you’ll have local and national sports coverage right at your fingertips.

Second Choice: YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a fine option for watching this year’s Big Ten and Big East games in 4K. The service starts at $64.99 per month, though you’ll need to pay another $20 per month for the 4K add-on to see content in ultra-high-definition.

The reason YouTube TV is our second choice is because unlike fuboTV, it does not offer all new users a uniform free trial. It also doesn’t feature the ability to stream RSNs, and with the 4K add-on it’s no cheaper than a fuboTV subscription to watch Big East and Big Ten games in 4K.