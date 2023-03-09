 Skip to Content
How You Can Watch 2023 Big Ten, Big East Basketball Tournaments in 4K

David Satin

March has started, and for college basketball fans across the United States that means one thing: March Madness is almost here. The 2023 edition of the beloved NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament is less than a week away, but before it can get started, the major conferences must play out their own tournaments to determine which team will get automatic entry to the Big Dance.

The Big Ten and Big East conference tournaments are underway, and if you’re a cord cutter looking to watch the games in ultra-high-definition 4K, good news! There are a couple of different options for watching games from both tournaments in 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, which is the ideal way to watch live sports.

Best Options for Watching Big Ten, Big East Tournaments in 4K

If you’re a rabid Purdue Boilermakers fanatic or a voracious Villanova Wildcats watcher, you can’t afford to miss your favorite school in action. Big East conference tournament games air this year on FS1, while Big Ten Network is handling broadcast duties for its conference’s tournament. Those channels are available on several live TV streaming services, but only two allow you to watch them in 4K: fuboTV and YouTube TV.

Top Pick

Second Choice

Date Time (ET) Event Network
Thursday, March 9 12 noon Big East Quarterfinal FS1
12 noon Big Ten 2nd Round Big Ten Network
2:30 p.m. Big East Quarterfinal FS1
6:30 p.m. Big Ten 2nd Round Big Ten Network
7 p.m. Big East Quarterfinal FS1
9:30 p.m. Big East Quarterfinal FS1
TBD Big Ten 2nd Round Big Ten Network
TBD Big Ten 2nd Round Big Ten Network
Friday, March 10 12 noon Big Ten Quarterfinal Big Ten Network
6:30 p.m. Big East Semifinal FS1
6:30 p.m. Big Ten Quarterfinal Big Ten Network
9 p.m. Big East Semifinal FS1
TBD Big Ten Quarterfinal Big Ten Network
TBD Big Ten Quarterfinal Big Ten Network

Top Pick: fuboTV

The best way to watch Big Ten and Big East basketball in 4K is with a subscription to fuboTV. The service offers a five-day free trial to new users, so you can see all the games being offered in 4K at no charge.

If you decide to keep your fuboTV subscription, plans start at $85.98 per month, which includes the regional sports network (RSN) fee. Fubo is a sport’s lovers dream, offering top sports channels like MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network and NFL RedZone, NHL Network and many more. It also hosts regional sports networks from Bally Sports, so you’ll have local and national sports coverage right at your fingertips.

7-Day Trial
fubo.tv

fuboTV

fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $74.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 25 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). In total, you should expect to pay about $85.98/month, after adding in their RSN Fee.

Due to a carriage dispute, some areas may not see their local CBS affiliate, but rather a national CBS feed.

The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT), A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime), and AMC Networks (AMC, BBC America, and WE tv).

fuboTV also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.

You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~39 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.

fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream local sports. They recently announced added Bally Sports RSNs to their channel lineup.

It is the least expensive option to get RSNs in many markets like Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.

7-Day Trial
$85.98 / month
fubo.tv

Second Choice: YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a fine option for watching this year’s Big Ten and Big East games in 4K. The service starts at $64.99 per month, though you’ll need to pay another $20 per month for the 4K add-on to see content in ultra-high-definition.

The reason YouTube TV is our second choice is because unlike fuboTV, it does not offer all new users a uniform free trial. It also doesn’t feature the ability to stream RSNs, and with the 4K add-on it’s no cheaper than a fuboTV subscription to watch Big East and Big Ten games in 4K.

Sign Up
tv.youtube.com

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.

With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).

They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.

YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.

If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

Sign Up
$64.99 / month
tv.youtube.com
