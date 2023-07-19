Hulu + Live TV Adding Tennis Channel, Three Other Networks in January 2024

Disney and Sinclair Broadcasting Group are getting along nicely these days. The two companies have announced a new carriage deal this week, which will see four Sinclair-owned channels head to Hulu + Live TV in January of 2024, including the Tennis Channel.

Tennis Channel is the only network completely dedicated to the sport available on cable. It offers live coverage of 93% of professional tennis events every year, including ATP and WTA tournaments from every competition level. It offers three of the four Grand Slam tournaments every year, as part of its lineup of more than 4,500 annual matches shown.

Hulu + Live TV will also be getting the T2 channel, the free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel companion to Tennis Channel. T2 began its life as a Samsung TV Plus exclusive, and offers live streams of secondary matches from major tennis tournaments that might otherwise never be televised.

In addition to these two channels, Hulu + Live TV will also incorporate the Comet channel, which offers sci-fi and fantasy series like “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “The X-Files.” Subscribers will also get access to CHARGE!, Sinclair’s action and adventure channel which offers titles like the “CSI” franchise and “Magnum PI.”

It’s good to see Disney and Sinclair have learned to play nicely together. The two companies found themselves at odds earlier this year, when a carriage dispute caused 34 Sinclair-owned ABC affiliates to go dark for Hulu + Live TV subscribers in their respective markets. It took several weeks for that dispute to be resolved, though it eventually was, and the channels are now back on the service once again.

YouTube TV also brought on the Tennis Channel this year, so the network is enjoying an impressive level of new distribution. Sinclair is also building a direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming option for the Tennis Channel, but it’s not expected to be ready before 2024.