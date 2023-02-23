Hulu + Live TV Adds The CW in Numerous Regions Across United States

While cord-cutters love the freedom and lower costs of being without a traditional pay-TV subscription, one of the drawbacks of relying solely on subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services for your television content is that you miss out on local news and sports. That is why live TV streaming services continue to be an important bridge between cable and streaming.

So, when services like fuboTV are forced to drop 160 local CBS channels because the national network and its affiliates can't get on the same page in regards to carriage fees, that is a problem for consumers.

Fortunately, it seems that some Hulu + Live TV customers are on the opposite end of that situation as they have seen a local broadcast channel added to their lineup in recent days. The Streamable has confirmed that in numerous regions around the country Hulu + Live TV subscribers have begun to receive The CW as part of their service without any announcement from the streamer. The Streamable has reached out to both Hulu and The CW, but have not received any additional information on the recent programming changes.

Prior to the new additions, The CW was available live in less than 30 markets on Hulu + Live TV. Those channels were primarily the affiliates that are owned and operated by Paramount Global in markets like Sacramento, San Francisco, Tampa, Atlanta, Detroit, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Seattle. While networks and streamers do not generally disclose details around carriage agreements, the inclusion of these CW affiliates is likely part of Paramount’s larger deal with Hulu to carry CBS, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, and others.

To check to see if The CW is available on Hulu + Live TV in your market, visit The Streamable's Cord-Cutter Matchmaker.

The majority of CW affiliates are owned by Nexstar Channel Group, which purchased 75% of the network last year. The remaining 25% is split between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The addition of The CW in new regions for Hulu customers is well-timed for golf enthusiasts. On Friday, the upstart LIV Golf Tour will debut its first nationally televised event on The CW. Reportedly 100% of the network's affiliates will broadcast the controversial events beginning with this week’s tour stop at Mexico’s Mayakoba’s El Camaleón Golf Course.

Neither The CW nor Hulu have confirmed whether or not these regional additions are indicative of a wider expansion of The CW on the live streamer, but the timing of their inclusion just before the launch of the LIV season should be beneficial for golf fans across the country.