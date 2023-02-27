Hulu + Live TV Dropping Boomerang Network from Base Channel Lineup, Will Still be Available via Add-On

Hulu + Live TV users beware, you’re about to lose access to one of the top channels on the service offering animated content. Starting March 1, Hulu + Live TV will no longer offer the Boomerang network as part of its base subscription plan.

On that date, users who want to watch Boomerang will need to snag the Entertainment add-on from Hulu + Live TV. The add-on is $7.99 per month, and also includes:

American Heroes Channel

BET Her

CNBC World

Cooking Channel

Crime + Investigation

Destination America

Discovery Family

Discovery Life

Hallmark Drama Magnolia Network

Great American Family

Military History Channel

Nicktoons

MTV2

MTV Classic

Science

TeenNick

Boomerang is a spinoff of Cartoon Network owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. The reason for its removal from the standard channel offerings by Hulu + Live TV was not given, but it’s likely a question of retransmission fees. Since these carriage fees are often bundled with all of the networks owned by a single company, it’s possible that WBD was asking for more money, and Disney (which owns the majority of Hulu) felt that it could better monetize the channel on the add-on tier.

If WBD has raised carriage fees for Boomerang, it would hardly be a departure from its recent corporate philosophy. The company is trying to monetize all of its properties to the highest possible degree, and months of content cuts, cancelations and even a price increase on its flagship streamer HBO Max have put it in good financial standing for the future.

Hulu’s position is a bit more precarious by comparison. Disney CEO Bob Iger recently called for aggressive “curation” of the company’s general entertainment assets, including Hulu. Those efforts could include a sale of the 66% of Hulu that Disney currently owns to another media outlet, which Iger confirmed was on the table.

The good news for Hulu + Live TV users is they’ll have another channel to keep busy with while deciding whether or not to subscribe to the Entertainment add-on for Boomerang. Last week, the service added The CW in multiple markets around the United States. It may not offer the same type of programming as Boomerang, but at the very least it helps bolster the channel count Hulu + Live TV offers.