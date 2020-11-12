Hulu Reaches 36.6 Million Subscribers, Including 4.1 Million with Hulu + Live TV

During their Q4 earnings report today, Disney announced that Hulu reached 36.6 million subscribers. The figures include 32.5 million Hulu SVOD subscribers and 4.1 million Hulu + Live TV subscribers.

Most of the growth in the quarter came from Hulu Live TV, which added 700K new subscribers (up from 3.4 million), while the SVOD service only added 400K (up from 32.1 million) in the quarter.

In comparison to Hulu, which only operates in the U.S., Netflix recently announced that they had over 73 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.

Hulu Live TV maintains its lead as the largest Live TV Streaming Service. YouTube TV recently announced they surpassed three million subscribers in their Q3 earnings report, while Sling TV is now the third largest after they added 203K subscribers in Q3, giving them 2.458 million.

One of the earliest players, AT&T TV NOW, has just 683K subscribers, after losing 60+% of their subscribers over the last two years. Philo, the entertainment-only skinny bundle, last reported they were at 800,000 subscribers. Earlier this week, fuboTV ($60) reported they had 455,000 subscribers.