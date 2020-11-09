Philo Has Surpassed 800K Subscribers, By Focusing on Keeping Prices Low

It seems Philo has had a great year. The sports-free streaming TV bundle is now boasting 800,000 subscribers. Launched in 2017, Philo’s saw incredible growth in the first half of 2020, the fastest of any MVPD. In August, the company announced that they had nearly 750,000 subscribers.

In comparison, the largest, Hulu Live TV ($55), last quarter announced that they have 3.4 million subscribers, which is ahead of YouTube TV, who recently announced 3 million subscribers and Sling TV ($30), who has 2.46 million subscribers, after adding 203K subscribers last quarter.

With continuing declines to AT&T TV NOW ($55), Philo is now ahead of AT&T TV NOW, who has just 683K subscribers, after losing 60+% of their subscribers over the last two years. In August, fuboTV ($60) reported they had 287,000 subscribers.

Unlike its competitors — YouTube TV, fuboTV and Sling TV, which have all had to hike up their prices — Philo has been able to maintain its $20/month price tag. The service has channels from AMC, Discovery, and Viacom, as well as others.

“We’re not impervious to rising costs, our programming deals have increases built into them, so I can’t sit here and guarantee our price will never go up. I do think that we have put much more emphasis on keeping the prices low, not just through the choices we made around programming, but also, we operate the company very leanly,” said CEO Andrew McCollum in an interview at the virtual Stream TV Show.

Though they’ve been around since 2017, the service recently announced they are available on Google Chromecast, meaning Philo TV users can watch their favorite programming by casting to any Chromecast or Chromecast-supported TV. They also have apps for Roku, Android TV, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android, and your computer.