Peacock to Stream All IndyCar Races As Part of New NBC Deal

On Tuesday, IndyCar and NBC announced that they have extended their media rights deal. NBC will air 13 IndyCar races in 2022, including the 106th Indianapolis 500. This is NBC’s fourth consecutive year broadcasting the Indy 500. The remaining races will be available to watch on USA Network and Peacock Premium.

Two races will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock. The exclusive races have not yet been announced. Peacock will also have live streams of each race, as well as qualifying and practices sessions, Indy Lights races, and full-event replay. In 2022, NBC’s Spanish-language Telemundo Deportes will air the Indy 500 and the first and last races of the season.

The full 2022 IndyCar schedule will be announced in the coming months.

Recently, IndyCar coverage has hit viewership milestones on NBC Sports. Throughout the first nine races in the 2021 season, viewership was up 30% compared to 2020. The 105th Indy 500 was the most-watched running since the 100th.

“NBC Sports is proud to extend its partnership with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and continue to serve as the exclusive home of the most competitive open-wheel racing series in the world and ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’” said Jon Miller, NBC Sports. “We have demonstrated NBCUniversal’s ability to make big events bigger with our presentations of the Indianapolis 500, we have worked closely with Roger Penske, Mark Miles, and the entire team to expand INDYCAR’s reach across the U.S, and we are thrilled to build upon our collaborative successes of the past few years.”

“NBC Sports has been the ideal partner for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, bringing our bold and audacious style of racing to a significantly larger domestic audience and fully leveraging the power and scale of the Indianapolis 500,” said Mark Miles, President & CEO, Penske Entertainment Corp. “This new deal represents a significant expansion of our network TV exposure and sets us up for continued growth and success alongside a committed, innovative and world-class broadcast partner.”