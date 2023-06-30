Is ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’ Available to Stream? When Will it Come to Peacock, Netflix?

Release the…Gillman? Universal’s animation studio Dreamworks’ newest animated feature film “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” is swimming into theaters just in time for the holiday! The film sees its wide release in the United States on Friday, June 30, after debuting at the Annecy International Film Festival on June 15.

In “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” a shy teenager named Ruby discovers that she’s part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens and that her destiny, in the depths of the oceans, is bigger than she ever dreamed.

The film has garnered mostly positive reviews, currently holding a 64% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics say the film is a bit overstuffed, but its heart and stylistic choices make it excellent family fare, particularly if you need something to do on a holiday weekend.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’

If July 4 plans mean you’re headed on the road or have people coming over this year, you’re likely hoping “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” is available to stream so you have something to put on for the kids. With apologies for sinking those hopes, “Ruby Gillman” is not streaming anywhere at the moment, as it’s a theatrical-exclusive release.

When “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” does leave theaters, it’s not too difficult to discern which streaming platform it will call its home port. As a Dreamworks film, “Ruby Gillman” will head to Peacock for an exclusive four-month window, joining other titles like “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “Shrek” on the service.

So when can users expect “Ruby Gillman” to surface on Peacock? Hard to say for sure, but it will likely take less time than the latest “Puss in Boots” adventure, or “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which is available for digital purchase on Prime Video but is not yet streaming on Peacock. “Puss in Boots” took 78 days to reach streaming, while “Mario” was released on April 5, 2023, 86 days ago as of the time of this writing. At that time, The Streamable predicted “Mario” would come to Peacock sometime in July.

It’s unlikely that “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” will see the box office returns of either of those two films, coming from established franchises as they do. It’s more likely that the movie will be available to stream around 60-70 days from now, putting its arrival on Peacock right around the end of August or beginning of September. For clarity’s sake, we will officially predict it will arrive the week of Labor Day, Sept. 4, 2023.

Once its four-month window on Peacock ends, the film will head to Netflix for 10 months as part of a deal between Universal and that platform. That means if “Ruby Gillman” arrives on Peacock around Labor Day as expected, it should hit Netflix sometime near the beginning of January 2024.