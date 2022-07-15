Is ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Available to Stream on Disney+?
One would think that 210 days after it was released in movie theaters that one of the biggest Marvel movies in history would have been on Disney+ months ago, but that is not the case with “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” As the streaming industry is moving closer and closer to a 45-day window between big-screen and streaming debuts, Disney has operated a little differently. After “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Eternals” both landed on the streamer after roughly 70 days, “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” dropped on Disney+ just 47 days later, presumably to clear the way for “Ms. Marvel” on the platform and “Thor: Love and Thunder” on the big screen.
How to Watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
However, even though the nearly $2 billion blockbuster is finally arriving on subscription stream on Friday, July 15 — it had previously been available via premium video-on-demand (PVOD) — it is not showing up on Disney’s streaming service. That is because all of Spider-Man movies are coproductions between Sony and Disney, and Sony controls distribution.
Sony’s contract with Lionsgate means that the film will first enjoy an exclusive window on the Starz premium cable channel and on-demand streaming service beginning on July 15. Eventually — on a date to be announced — it will move to Netflix — who agreed to a $1 billion deal with Sony last year.
“No Way Home” will then live exclusively on the world’s largest streamer for 18 months before finally arriving on Disney+ and presumably various and sundry other streaming outlets.
