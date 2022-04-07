Kansas City Royals Streaming: How to Watch Live Games During 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals finished the 2021 campaign with a disappointing 74-88 record, and haven’t really contended since they won the 2015 World Series. While expectations aren’t what they once were, they will look again to Salvador Perez to rack up dingers, and are hoping the return of Zack Greinke will stabilize their starting rotation.

If you’re dropped your cable or satellite subscription, you’re probably wondering how to stream the Royals this season. Depending on whether you live in the Kansas City-area or away from your team, you will have different options to stream.

Watch Royals Games on Bally Sports Kansas City with a Streaming Service

If you want to stream Royals games on Bally Sports Kansas City in Kansas City, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service. After YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV each dropped Bally Sports RSNs your options are now more limited.

Fortunately, you can still stream every Royals game with a subscription to DIRECTV Choice Plan. The service also includes ESPN, TBS, FS1, and MLB Network – so you will get all of your Royals coverage. On Bally Sports Kansas City and Bally Sports Midwest, you will also be able to stream St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals games.

For the 2022 season, the plan now includes an unlimited DVR and unlimited at-home streams. For a limited time, you can get $10 OFF your first three months, after a 5-Day Free Trial.

Watch Royals Games on Bally Sports App

If you have access to Bally Sports Kansas City via your cable, satellite, or streaming provider – you can now stream Royals games live in the Bally Sports App.

To access a 24/7 live feed of Bally Sports Kansas City including live Royals games you will still need to authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials. For streamers, that means those who subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM can use the app – since they are the only Live TV Streaming Service that carries the channel.

Later this Summer, they are expected to launch a direct-to-consumer product, which is expected to include the Royals, but pricing has not been announced. With the subscription, it will like be $20-30 a month to stream the Royals for the entire season.

Watch Royals Games Out-of-Market on MLB.TV

If you live away outside of the Kansas City-area, you can stream Royals games on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Watch Nationally Televised Kansas City Royals Games with a Streaming Service

For games that are airing nationally on ESPN, FOX, FS1, TBS, or MLB Network, you have plenty of options to stream. Most services like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV carry these channels.

Starting this season, there will be additional games airing on Apple TV+ on Friday nights. and Peacock on Sunday mornings. The Royals are currently scheduled to have one game on Apple TV+, April 29th vs. the Yankees, and two games on Peacock, July 3rd vs. the Tigers and July 17th vs. the Blue Jays.