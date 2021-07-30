LAST CHANCE: Get 1-Month of Sling TV For Free, After Gift Card Bonus to Stream 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Want to stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but without the big cost of cable?

While Sling TV normally costs $35 a month, for a limited time you can get your first month for just $10, plus The Streamable is offering new Sling TV subscribers a $10 Amazon Gift Card when you complete your first month of service.

That means after the bonus you will be able to stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for free with Sling Blue, which includes NBC (in select markets), NBCSN, USA Network, and for a limited time Olympic Channel. With your Sling credentials, you will even get access to the NBC Sports App for additional Olympic coverage at no extra charge.

With Sling TV, you will be able to stream up to 50+ top cable channels including ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, TNT, TBS, CNN, Fox News, Bravo, HGTV, and more. You can watch major sports like the Olympics 2020 from Tokyo, NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL.

How to Get $10 Back on Sling TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to Sling TV website to sign up for your Sling TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $10 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get The Deal Get $10 Back sling.com

You’ll even get a 50 Hour DVR included at no extra charge – and since the service is month-to-month, there are no contracts or extra fees.

About The Promotion

Who is eligible for the Promotion?

To be eligible, you need to be a new Sling TV subscriber. To earn the Amazon Gift Card, you need to pay and maintain your service for at least one month. The offer is only valid for one member of a household.

In order to earn the gift card, you must click through from The Streamable and complete your purchase through the Sling TV website. The offer cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

When will I receive my Amazon Gift Card?

You will receive your gift card ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service. However, once you complete your order, we will notify you within 2-3 days to let you know that we got your order.

How can I contact you?

Click here to contact us with questions. We will e-mail you automatically 2-3 days after you complete your order to let you know that you earned your gift card.

Additional Information

This promotion is not sponsored or affiliated with Amazon in any way. The Amazon Gift Card will be provided by The Streamable (not Sling TV or Amazon) for completing the purchase.

About Sling TV

Does Sling TV have a contract or extra fees?

When you sign-up for Sling TV your service will be month-to-month, so you can cancel at anytime without penalty. There are also no set-top box or additional fees.

What Features does Sling TV have?

With Sling TV you will be able to stream 50+ channels for $35 a month. The service includes 3 simultaneous streams with Sling Blue and a single stream with Sling Orange. If you subscribe to Sling Orange + Blue, you will get up to four simultaneous streams.

On all plans, a 50 Hour DVR included, but can be upgraded to a 200 Hour DVR for $5 a month. The service also includes thousands of hours of on-demand content from your favorite channels.

Recently, Sling TV added the ability to stream local channels from the Sling TV interface using Locast. Currently, that feature is available on Android and Android TV devices.

For a limited time, you will get your first month for just $10, plus you will receive a $10 Bonus Amazon Gift Card from The Streamable.

What channels does Sling TV include?

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as 50 Hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 Hours for $5).

You can also add-on additional channels like NFL RedZone, NHL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, Longhorn Network, Big Ten Network, and more.