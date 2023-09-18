Last Chance: Get 3 Months of Disney+ Basic for $1.99 Each if You Sign Up Before Sept. 20

If the onset of fall has you worried about how you’ll be spending the upcoming colder months, never fear! Disney+ is here, with a fantastic offer that both new and returning customers can access that will save them 75% off their subscription price.

Users who sign up for Disney+ Basic today, or cancel their current Disney+ subscription and opt for a new Disney+ Basic account can get the service for $1.99 per month for each of the next three months. That discount means those three months will cost less than one month of Disney+ Basic at its standard price ($7.99). Hurry though, you must sign up before 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Sept. 20 to get the deal.

How to Save 75% and Get Disney+ Basic for $1.99 per Month for Three Months

Disney+ has a huge and growing variety of content, and has brought on some fantastic additions just this month. The newest Pixar film “Elemental” is now available to stream with a Disney+ subscription, as is the latest live-action adaptation of a classic Disney animated movie “The Little Mermaid,” which features original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The service is also home to out-of-this-world titles from a galaxy far, far away, including the latest live-action Star Wars series “Ahsoka,” which debuts a new episode every Tuesday evening. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is also housed on Disney+, making it the only place to stream shows like “Secret Invasion” or the upcoming second season of “Loki.”

You’ll even be able to watch sports during your discounted period of Disney+ viewing thanks to the NFL. On Sunday, Oct. 1, the service will host a special “Toy Story“-themed animated presentation of a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars. The whole family can enjoy the variety of shows and movies available on Disney+, and users can sign up before Sept. 20 to get three months of ad-supported Disney+ Basic for just $1.99 each.