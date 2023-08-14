LAST CHANCE: Get $50 Amazon Gift Card When You Sign Up for DIRECTV STREAM on Amazon Fire TV Device; Expires This Week

There are plenty of reasons why DIRECTV STREAM is one of the top live TV streaming services available. With plans starting at $74.99 per month, and a wider selection of top cable sports, news and entertainment channels than any other service, DIRECTV STREAM is a fantastic intersection of selection and price.

For a limited time, the service is partnering with Amazon to enhance its value even further. New customers who download the DIRECTV STREAM app on an Amazon Fire TV-branded smart TV or streaming device and sign up for an account can get a $50 Amazon gift card for their trouble. The deal has been going since July, but it expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 20.

How to Sign Up for DIRECTV STREAM and Get $50 Amazon Gift Card

Click here to be taken to DIRECTV STREAM app on Amazon .

. Download the app onto your Fire TV device.

Subscribe to any DIRECTV STREAM plan.

Check your email for a $50 gift code from, and follow instructions to redeem.

Football season is just starting up, and DIRECTV STREAM is the perfect place to see your favorite team in action. The service now carries NFL Network in its base channel lineup for Choice users and above, and the NFL RedZone channel is coming to the Sports Pack add-on soon for all users. The Sports Pack also carries college sports-dedicated channels like Big Ten Network, SEC Network and more.

In addition to the $50 gift card, DIRECTV STREAM is offering new users $10 off their first three months of service for a limited time. That’s a total value of $30, and new customers also get a five-day free trial before they’re charged for DIRECTV STREAM, to ensure they’re completely happy with the service.

Another added bonus of DIRECTV STREAM is that new users can sign up for premium streaming services absolutely free for three months. Customers can choose from platforms like Max, MGM+, SHOWTIME, STARZ and Cinemax, picking just one or as many as they’d like and start streaming at no cost. DIRECTV STREAM is a great value at any time, but until Aug. 20 fans can enhance that value even further by signing up to the service through a Fire TV device and get a $50 Amazon gift card.