DIRECTV STREAM

LAST CHANCE: Get $50 Amazon Gift Card When You Sign Up for DIRECTV STREAM on Amazon Fire TV Device; Expires This Week

David Satin

There are plenty of reasons why DIRECTV STREAM is one of the top live TV streaming services available. With plans starting at $74.99 per month, and a wider selection of top cable sports, news and entertainment channels than any other service, DIRECTV STREAM is a fantastic intersection of selection and price.

For a limited time, the service is partnering with Amazon to enhance its value even further. New customers who download the DIRECTV STREAM app on an Amazon Fire TV-branded smart TV or streaming device and sign up for an account can get a $50 Amazon gift card for their trouble. The deal has been going since July, but it expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 20.

How to Sign Up for DIRECTV STREAM and Get $50 Amazon Gift Card

Football season is just starting up, and DIRECTV STREAM is the perfect place to see your favorite team in action. The service now carries NFL Network in its base channel lineup for Choice users and above, and the NFL RedZone channel is coming to the Sports Pack add-on soon for all users. The Sports Pack also carries college sports-dedicated channels like Big Ten Network, SEC Network and more.

In addition to the $50 gift card, DIRECTV STREAM is offering new users $10 off their first three months of service for a limited time. That’s a total value of $30, and new customers also get a five-day free trial before they’re charged for DIRECTV STREAM, to ensure they’re completely happy with the service.

Another added bonus of DIRECTV STREAM is that new users can sign up for premium streaming services absolutely free for three months. Customers can choose from platforms like Max, MGM+, SHOWTIME, STARZ and Cinemax, picking just one or as many as they’d like and start streaming at no cost. DIRECTV STREAM is a great value at any time, but until Aug. 20 fans can enhance that value even further by signing up to the service through a Fire TV device and get a $50 Amazon gift card.

5-Day Trial
directv.com/stream

DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV streaming service, which is essentially the streaming version of the DIRECTV service. All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the top 35 cable channels. New subscribers can get a free Gemini streaming device from the company, in which case the service is called “DIRECTV via Internet.”

DIRECTV STREAM starts at $74.99 / month for their Entertainment Plan. You can upgrade to their Choice Plan, which begins at $99.99 / month, that includes your local RSN and HBO Max for three months. They also have an Ultimate ($109.99) for 130 channels and Premier ($154.99) for 140 channels. In addition to not having a contract, there are no extra RSN fees or Broadcast TV fee.

The service includes an Unlimited DVR on all plans and unlimited simultaneous at-home streams.

The service was previously called AT&T TV.

5-Day Trial
$74.99+ / month
directv.com/stream

Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

