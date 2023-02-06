LAST CHANCE: Get Peacock Premium for Just $2.49 per Month for the Next Year (40% Off)
From original programming like “Poker Face” to sporting events like the FIFA World Cup to classic shows like “The Office,” Peacock has something to offer everyone. Now, time is of the essence, because NBCUniversal’s “New Year Offer,” which offers a Peacock Premium subscription for only $2.49 per month for the entire next year, is about to expire. If you want to take advantage of this potentially massive discount, you need to sign up before 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 7!
How to Get 40% Off Peacock Premium
- Click here to subscribe to Peacock Premium.
- Apply Promo Code: NEWYEAR23
- It will take 40% off the Annual Plan.
- Enter payment details and click “Pay Now.”
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock
Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV
What Can You Watch on Peacock?
Peacock is the exclusive home of the latest in NBCUniversal programming, with next-day access to shows from NBC, USA Network, and Bravo. This is in addition to Premier League Soccer, every WWE pay-per-view, the massively popular “Yellowstone,” as well as Peacock’s original programming, like “Poker Face,” a detective comedy starring Natasha Lyonne from the creator of “Knives Out,” and “The Traitors,” a new reality competition show. Peacock also has a massive selection of movies, from the Academy Award-nominated “Tár” to the action-packed “John Wick” to the horror classic “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.