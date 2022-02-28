LAST CHANCE: Stream March Madness on Paramount+, One Month Free with Promo Code
March Madness is just two weeks away and if you want to stream all of CBS’s games from the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, you can do it with a Paramount+ Premium Plan. Through Feb. 28, new and returning customers can get a one-month free trial of Paramount+ Premium. The streamer’s ad-free tier normally costs $9.99 per month.
If you want to watch all of tournament games, your best bet is with Sling TV, which includes TNT, TBS, and truTV in their Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans. Both the Orange and Blue options are just $35 per month — making it the cheapest way to stream March Madness without cable.
With your extended free trial, you will also get to stream every men’s college basketball game on CBS leading up to the tournament, including the last week of the regular season and conference tournament action. You will also be able to stream the “Yellowstone” prequel series, “1883,” which is only available on Paramount+.
How to Get a Free Month of Paramount+
- Click here to activate the deal
- Use Promo Code: 1883
- You will get your first month free on whichever plan you choose
With Paramount+ you can watch:
- Your local CBS affiliate and March Madness (with Premium Plan, which is included in the offer)
- “NFL on CBS” games all season long
- The SEC on CBS “Game of The Week”
- Every Italian Serie A, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League game
You will also be able to watch new release films like “A Quiet Place: Part II,” or family favorites including “Clifford The Big Red Dog” and “Paw Patrol: The Movie.” The streaming service includes TV shows and movies from channels like CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, BET, Smithsonian — and Paramount+ original series like Star Trek: Lower Decks.
The service also recently added 1,000 new movies including “The Avengers,” “Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “Skyfall,” and more (a full list is below). The service also premiered Mark Wahlberg’s new movie, “Infinite,” which skipped theaters to go straight to Paramount+.
One of the more alluring points of Paramount Plus is the fact that it’s getting additional content as the streamer recently announced that they would be expanding the company’s library to 30,000+ TV episodes and movies.
You’ll also be able to binge original series like “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Twilight Zone,” “Interrogation,” “The Good Fight,” and more. You can see a full list of original series here.
Movies on Paramount+
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV's Laguna Beach.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.