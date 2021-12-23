LG Smart TVs Add 9 New Free Cinedigm Channels

Nine of Cinedigm’s channels are now available to stream on LG Smart TVs. You can begin streaming the free, ad-supported channels through the LG Smart TV channel and television guide.

Cinedigm’s new networks on LG Smart TVs cover a variety of genres, so there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re a fan of country music or looking for a wide selection of family-friendly content, you will find a channel to enjoy. Most of the new additions are available to stream in both the U.S. and Canada.

You can begin streaming the following channels now:

(United States & Canada): Art enthusiasts can stream the full catalog of Bob Ross’s “The Joy of Painting.” The Dove Channel (United States): Find a variety of family-friendly shows and movies, from “The Little Rascals” to “The Saddle Club.”

(United States & Canada): Stream titles like “The Director's Chair,” “Rebel Without A Crew,” and “The Chuey Martinez Show,” as well as a selection of cult classic action, horror/sci-fi films, and fan-favorites on the Latinx-infused, English-language channel founded by Robert Rodriguez. Lonestar (United States & Canada): Take a trip back to the golden age of Hollywood and enjoy an entire channel of classic western titles, from “The Lone Ranger” to “Blue Steel.”

(Canada): Reality TV fanatics will enjoy British and international content, documentaries, and familiar favorites. So…Real also features new titles for you to explore. The Only Way Is Essex (United States & Canada): Catch up on the hit international series with the first 13 seasons of the reality series.

“Smart TVs have transformed the way viewers consume content with connected TVs becoming the dominant viewing medium for hundreds of millions of viewers,” Jennifer Soltesz, VP, business development & strategy at Cinedigm, said in a statement. “Introducing these streaming channels on LG Smart TVs now expands Cinedigm’s presence across virtually all major television manufacturers in the world. We’re pleased to grow our partnership with LG, just in time for the busy holiday season as consumers are making choices around connected TV purchases.”