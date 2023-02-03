 Skip to Content
Looking to Buy a New TV Before The Super Bowl? These Are the Best Deals Available

David Satin

Super Bowl LVII is just over a week away! The big game takes place Sunday, Feb. 12, and if you’re an NFL fanatic this is the moment you’ve been waiting for all season long. The menu is set and the invite list is written, but are you totally equipped from a TV standpoint?

That question is more important than ever this year, considering that the Super Bowl will be broadcast by FOX in crystal clear, ultra-high-definition (UHD) 4K for free!

If your TV could use a major upgrade before the Chiefs and Eagles face off in The Big Game, then you’re in luck! Several retailers are offering excellent sales to fit your needs. For as little as $198, you can watch this year’s Super Bowl in 4K, and you’ll have a brand new device you can use to stream your favorite shows and movies the entire year ‘round.

Check below to see which retailers are having the biggest sales, and find the right fit for your budget and entertainment needs.

Check out the Smart TVs and Streaming Devices by Brand:

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals at Amazon

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals at Best Buy

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals at Samsung

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals at Walmart

