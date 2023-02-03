Looking to Buy a New TV Before The Super Bowl? These Are the Best Deals Available
Super Bowl LVII is just over a week away! The big game takes place Sunday, Feb. 12, and if you’re an NFL fanatic this is the moment you’ve been waiting for all season long. The menu is set and the invite list is written, but are you totally equipped from a TV standpoint?
That question is more important than ever this year, considering that the Super Bowl will be broadcast by FOX in crystal clear, ultra-high-definition (UHD) 4K for free!
If your TV could use a major upgrade before the Chiefs and Eagles face off in The Big Game, then you’re in luck! Several retailers are offering excellent sales to fit your needs. For as little as $198, you can watch this year’s Super Bowl in 4K, and you’ll have a brand new device you can use to stream your favorite shows and movies the entire year ‘round.
Check below to see which retailers are having the biggest sales, and find the right fit for your budget and entertainment needs.
Check out the Smart TVs and Streaming Devices by Brand:
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals at Amazon
- Fire TV 4-Series 55”: $399.99, normally $519.99 (23% off)
- Fire TV Omni Series 50”: $359.99, normally $409.99 (29% off)
- Sony 55” 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series: $898, normally $1,299 (31% off)
- Fire TV Omni Series 55”: $439.99, normally $559.99 (21% off)
- Fire TV Omni Series 65”: $599.99, normally 759.99 (21% off)
- Sony 65” 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: $698, normally $999.99 (30% off)
- Fire TV Omni Series 75”: $799.99, normally $1049.99 (24% off)
- Fire TV Omni QLED Series 65”: $549.99, normally $799.99 (31% off)
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals at Best Buy
- Insignia 50” Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $239.99, normally $399.99 (40% off)
- Westinghouse 55” 4K UHD Smart Roku TV with HDR: $269.99, normally $439.99 (39% off)
- TCL 55” Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Roku TV: $369.99, normally $499.99 (26% off)
- Hisense 55” Class U8H Series Mini LED Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV: $649.99, normally $1,149.99 (43% off)
- Hisense 65” Class U7H Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV: $699.99, normally $1,199.99 (41% off)
- Toshiba 75” Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $569.99, normally $899.99 (37% off)
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals at Samsung
- 55” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,299.99, normally $1,899.99 (32% off)
- 65” Class LS03B Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,599.99, normally $1,999.99 (20% off)
- 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV: $1,799.99, normally $2,999.99 (40% off)
- 75” Class QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV: $2,999, normally $4,699.99 (36% off)
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals at Walmart
- onn. 50” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart TV: $198.00, normally $238 (17% off)
- Hisense 65” Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV: $378, normally $498 (24% off)
- VIZIO 65” Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $448, normally $528 (15% off)
- TCL 75” Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV: $538, normally $598 (11% off)
- SAMSUNG 75” Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV: $677.99, normally $999.99 (32% off)