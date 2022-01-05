 Skip to Content
Magnolia Network Launches: How to Stream the Chip and Joanna Gaines Network

Lauren Forristal

The Magnolia Network has officially launched on linear TV, officially rebranding Discovery’s DIY Network. The first show to air on the channel is Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.

Content on the channel ranges from genres like home, food, gardening, design, entrepreneurship, and the arts. From home-based crafts and projects to shopping and visiting the Magnolia shops in Waco, Texas, overall the Gaines’ Magnolia Network is a home for the streaming platform itself.

How to Watch the Magnolia Network

As of right now, all the services that carry DIY Network, will carry Magnolia Network. Philo is the only service that includes it in their $25 base plan, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. fuboTV includes it in their Extra Add-On ($8), Hulu Live TV offers it as part of their Entertainment Add-On ($8), while Sling TV includes it in their Lifestyle Extra ($6). As of right now, YouTube TV does not carry DIY, so they don’t offer Magnolia Network.

It would not be surprising to see the channel get added to the base plan on more of these services in the future.

Services that will carry the Magnolia Network:

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Get $25 OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
Magnolia Network ≥ $84.99 ^ $8 ^ $8 ^ $6 ^ $6 -

What Shows Will Be Available on the Magnolia Network?

The Magnolia Network streaming service was launched in July and is accessible with a discovery+ subscription. On the streaming service, viewers can watch 150+ hours of programming. Most of the titles you’ll find are also on discovery+, so subscribers can get the Magnolia Network content at no extra cost.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Magnolia Network + 18 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: Magnolia Network

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Lifestyle Extra
Includes: Magnolia Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Magnolia Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $8 Entertainment Add-on
Includes: Magnolia Network

