Everything You Need To Know About The Magnolia Network Premiere

Ahead of the launch of their linear channel in January 2022, Magnolia Network, the joint venture between Discovery and Chip and Joanna Gaines, is set to launch its app and summer programming on Thursday, July 15. At its debut, it will have more than 150 hours of premium unscripted content from a growing roster of creators.

The programming includes content from variety of subject areas including home, food, gardening, design, entrepreneurship, and the arts.

In a preview promoting the launch, Chip and Joanna Gaines acknowledge that this — creating a digital destination first — is a new and unique way of starting a brand new network.

Some episodes of upcoming Magnolia Network programming have already been made available to viewers on discovery+. Some of those shoes — including Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines and Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.

Other shows have had extended runs, while yet other titles have had limited previews or only single pilot episodes streamed.

The Magnolia Network app launches July 15, and, for no cost, will allow viewers access to the depth of programming on the Magnolia Network. The programming will also be available to viewers on discovery+.

What Kinds of Shows Are On Magnolia Network?

These episodes will be available on Magnolia Network and discovery+ beginning Thursdsay, July 15:

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - New Episode

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines - Season 3 premiere

Family Dinner - Series premiere (launching with 4 episodes)

Homegrown - Series premiere

Restoration Road with Clint Harp - Series premiere

First Time Fixer - Series premiere

Homework - Series premiere

Van Go - Series premiere

The Johnnyswim Show - Series premiere (launching with 2 episodes)

The Fieldhouse - Series premiere (launching with 2 episodes)

Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things - Series premiere (launghing with 2 episodes)

(re)motel - Series premiere (launching with 4 episodes)

Where We Call Home - Series premiere (launching with 4 episodes)

The Cabin Chronicles - Series premiere (lauching with 4 episodes)

Super Dad - Complete series available (8 episodes)

Inn The Works - Complete series available (6 episodes)

The Artisan’s Kitchen - Complete series available (10 episodes)

Growing Floret - Complete season available (4 episodes)

Fixer Upper - Complete Season Five Library available (80 episodes)

Episodes from other Magnolia Network original series, including Mind for Design, Zoë Bakes, Self Employed and Ranch to Table, among others, will be available to stream each Friday after that.

Other shows will be added exclusively to the Magnolia Network as the weeks go forward, including episodes of World’s Most Secret Homes, Monty Don’s Gardens, and classic episodes of The French Chef.

Where Do You Find Magnolia Network Programming?

The Magnolia App will be the digital and streaming home for all things related to the Magnolia Network. Most — but not all — of the content from Magnolia Network will also be streamed on discovery+. This will be the home for Magnolia Network until the linear network launches in January 2022.

How Much Does Magnolia Network Cost?

Magnolia Network is free to stream and the Magnolia Network content on discovery+ is available at no additional cost as part of your discovery+ subscription.

When Will Magnolia Network Be Available To Cable/Satellite Viewers?

A linear version of Magnolia Network will replace the current DIY on cable and satellite systems in January 2022.