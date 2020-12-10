Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Believes YouTube TV and Hulu ‘Will Come to Their Senses’ After Dropping RSNs

It is no secret that live sports have taken a major hit this year. With the coronavirus shutting everything down, all sports leagues were forced to take a hiatus and readjust their preplanned schedules. As such, services such as YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV opted to no longer carry Fox Sports RSNs.

While the decision was sensible when there were no games being played, Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban believes it’s not sustainable for the long run. “Bally Sports, Sinclair, Fox Sports, they own the rights to broadcast the Dallas Mavericks’ games and video, regardless of platform. So it’s up to them to do what they think is right. We don’t have as many options as we used to, but with AT&T Now, people can stream it and can get an over-the-top provider,” he told Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 as captured by Dallas Morning News.

“Honestly, I think YouTube TV and some of the others will come to their senses and realize in Dallas-Fort Worth, North Texas, you’ve got to carry the Mavs. From my perspective as a businessperson, I understood why they cut off the deal and didn’t renew because there were no games being played. But now that there are games being played and obviously it’s a big deal to a lot of people, and they’re hearing that from their customers, I think there’s a lot of incentive for them to fix that.”

YouTubeTV lost 21 Fox Regional Sports Networks in September, shortly after the baseball season. The company had reached a short-term extension in March, which saw most Fox Sports RSNs return to the line-up with the exception of YES Network, Fox Sports West, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket.

While the service still carries RSNs from NBC Sports and NESN — the loss was a major blow to subscribers for a service that positioned itself for sports fans. In June, YouTube TV raised their price by 30 percent, becoming $65 a month. They have since added NFL Network and added a $10.99 Sports Plus add-on that includes NFL RedZone.

Not long after, Hulu + Live TV also dropped 23 Fox Regional Sports Networks in October, including YES Network and Marquee Sports Network, which joined the service in March.

Last year, both Dish Network and Sling TV dropped Fox Regional Sports Network from their service, while fuboTV dropped the channels in January.

While Sinclair is expected to bring the recently rebranded Fox Sports RSNs direct-to-consumer, that likely won’t come until later next year.

For those who want to stream games in their local market, you will still need a Live TV Streaming Service.

For teams carried on NBC Sports-owned RSNs like the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, you have multiple options to stream like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. AT&T SportsNet Southwest who carry the Houston Rockets and MSG who cover the New York Knicks can be stream on fuboTV.