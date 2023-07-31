Max Launches Oprah Winfrey Network Hub with Titles Including ‘Love and Marriage,’ ‘Put a Ring On It,’ More

The integration and highlighting of titles from across Warner Bros. Discovery brands is continuing on Max. The platform announced on Monday that it has launching a new content hub specifically for fans of the Oprah Winfrey Network, designed to take viewers instantly to their most-beloved titles from the cable channel.

Users will be able to find the OWN hub in the “Brand Spotlight” tile carousel, which appears below the “For You,” “Featured,” “Continue Watching,” and “Just Added” rows on the streamer’s homepage. That row also features brands such as HBO, DC Comics, Cartoon Network, and more WBD favorites.

“OWN’s incredible and diverse programming adds power and depth to Max’s roster of brands, bringing a variety of series and genres to an unparalleled lineup within our Brand Spotlight such as HBO, Max Originals, Discovery, Magnolia Network, and so much more,” WBD SVP Lisa Holmesaid.

The new OWN hub on Max includes the following titles:

“All Rise,” Seasons 1 - 3

“All the Single Ladies,” Season 1

“Behind Every Man,” Season 1

“Belle Collective,” Season 2

“Dark Nights in the City,” Season 1

“David Makes Man,” Season 2

“Family or Fiance,” Seasons 1 - 3

“Iyanla: Fix My Life,” Seasons 3 - 8

“Ladies Who List: Atlanta,” Season 1

“Love & Marriage: DC,” Seasons 1 - 2

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” Seasons 1 - 6

“Marry Me Now,” Season 1

“Oprah’s Master Class,” Season 6

“OWN Spotlight: Honoring Our Kings”

“OWN Spotlight: Oprah and 100 Black Fathers”

“OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary”

“OWN Spotlight: They Call Me Dad,” Season 1

“Put A Ring On It,” Seasons 1- 4

“Ready to Love Season” 1 - 7

“Shattered Hearts” Season 1

“Speak Sis,” Season 1

“Super Soul,” Season 1

“Super Soul Sunday,” Seasons 1, 2, 4, 5 & 9

“The Great Soul Food Cook-Off,” Season 1

“The Legacy of Black Wall Street,” Season 1

“Our mission at OWN is to deliver programming that serves the female Black viewer, and this cross-portfolio collaboration presents a terrific opportunity to expand on that mission,” OWN president Tina Perry said. “OWN’s premium content will not only be available to our current fans, but it will also be available to a whole new audience that can easily access our programming with this dedicated hub.”

These brand hubs are part of Max’s goal to make content discovery easier for users on its new service. Considering how many lifestyle titles have been added to the service recently, that’s something users are likely very thankful for; Max imported shows from Magnolia Network, Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, and WBD’s other cable channels in May, when much of the content from discovery+ was combined with the HBO Max library.

Max will also offer thematic content curations based on its OWN hub, with titles specifically curated to tell Black stories. These will steer viewers toward series like “Abbott Elementary” and “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” along with other Max titles that celebrate Black voices.

A recent survey from Samba TV showed that Black audiences are more likely to be drawn to linear TV, where representation is easier to find. Max is aiming to challenge linear TV’s lead with Black viewers by launching the OWN hub.