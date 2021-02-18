Milwaukee Brewers Re-Ups RSN Deal with Fox Sports Wisconsin: How to Stream Games This Season

The Milwaukee Brewers TV Deal with Fox Sports Wisconsin ended after last season, but after a few months of uncertainty the team will be returning to the RSN for the 2021 MLB season. The new multi-year deal will see the Brewers air games on the Sinclair-owned RSN, which will soon be renamed Bally Sports Wisconsin in the coming months.

Unlike some RSNs like NBC Sports RSNs, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest – with Fox Sports Wisconsin your options are limited. Currently, the only way to stream the channel is with AT&T TV “Choice” plan for $84.99 a month.

Sign Up $84.99 / mo. att.com/tv Get 1-Year HBO Max and NBA League Pass Premium For Free

Over the past 18 months, Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV each dropped Fox Sports Wisconsin from their Live TV Streaming Service.

Sinclair will be launching a new streaming app ahead of the MLB season, which can be authenticated with your cable or streaming credentials. The company announced plans to bring a new direct-to-consumer streaming service later in 2021, but they haven’t revealed details on pricing, nor whether or not the DTC offering will include all games.

If you live outside of the Wisconsin (and surrounding blackout area), you will be able to watch the games using MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market streaming service.

The Brewers first Spring Training game is against the Chicago White Sox on February 28th, but the channel hasn’t announced their Spring Training broadcast schedule just yet. Opening day though against the Minnesota Twins will air on Fox Sports Wisconsin on April 1st.

So while your streaming options may change last this year, for now, if you’re in Wisconsin – you really only have one way to stream the Brewers this season.