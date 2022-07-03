How to Watch MLB Sunday Leadoff ‘Announcerless Game’: Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Live Without Cable

Some sports fans’ dream scenario will become a reality when Peacock ditches the announcers and lets the sights and sounds of the ballpark take over on Sunday’s edition of “MLB Sunday Leadoff” game. Rather than have a traditional play-by-play voice and a color commentator call the action, Peacock will take fans on a virtual tour of the ballpark alongside “MLB Sunday Leadoff” host and in-game reporter Ahmed Fareed, former Tigers outfielder Craig Monroe, and NBC Sports’ Britney Eurton. The game will come from Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich. on Sunday, July 3 at 12:05 p.m. ET. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock .

About MLB Sunday Leadoff 'Announcerless Game': Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

As part of its “MLB Sunday Leadoff” package, Peacock will broadcast Sunday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals without any talent in the booth commentating on the action. Instead, viewers will be taken inside the ballpark to experience the game from different viewpoints and perspectives, including:

A tour of Comerica Park, offering viewers varying perspectives of the stadium and field.

Enhanced audio from around the stadium.

Unique camera positions throughout the stadium and the stands.

Conversations with special guests throughout the game, including Tigers superfans in attendance.

Focus on youth baseball and softball within the broadcast, including a Little Leaguer announcing the lineups.

Celebration of July 4 Weekend throughout the game.

“This is another way to take you out to the ball game and give the fans a unique experience,” NBC Sports Production Executive Producer and President Sam Flood said earlier this week. “We’re going to be fans of the game, taking you to different parts of the ballpark and engaging in a way that fans watch the game in the stadium.”