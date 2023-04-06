MLB, T-Mobile Renew Partnership; T-Mobile Users Get Free MLB.TV Through 2028

If you’re a T-Mobile customer who enjoys the tradition and joy of America’s favorite pastime, you probably already know that your wireless provider has given you free access to MLB’s out-of-market streaming service MLB.TV for eight straight years.

That count of consecutive years is set to rise once again, as T-Mobile and MLB have announced a renewal of their partnership. The deal runs through 2028, and will give T-Mobile subscribers a free MLB.TV subscription (a $149.99 value) every year until then. It’s the biggest extension of the deal so far; the last time the two sides revisited their contract was 2019.

“T-Mobile and MLB are embarking on a six-year journey to deliver breakthrough fan experiences, and it’s all thanks to our leading 5G network,” said Mike Sievert, CEO, T-Mobile. “We’re enhancing the game on and off the field to give fans across the country even more ways to enjoy the game we all love — on top of showing our customers love with free MLB.TV.”

The agreement between the two entities could have major implications on the future of the sport. As part of the deal, T-Mobile will work with MLB to test an automated ball-strike calling system over a 5G Private Mobile Network at select MiLB games this season. If this minor league experiment is successful, it could mean the eventual replacement of human umpires with the new, automated system.

That means baseball fans will want to pay attention to the minor leagues very closely this year. Thankfully they’ll be able to use their MLB.TV subscription to do so; as a new feature this year, MLB.TV will offer over 7,000 MiLB games at no extra cost to users in 2023. MLB.TV also delivers both home and away broadcast feeds, with live and on-demand access to every out-of-market regular season game.

Sadly, it’s too late for T-Mobile users to snag their free MLB.TV subscription for 2023 if they haven’t done so already; the offer expired April 3. But if you missed out this year, the offer will officially be available next year, and every season until 2028.