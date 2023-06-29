MSG+ Launches for New York Sports Fans; Everything You Need to Know About New Streaming Service

New York cord-cutters now have a brand-new way to watch the teams they love. The in-market streaming service MSG+ is now available to all users who can find MSG on pay-TV providers in their area. MSG+ will carry games from the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, and Buffalo Sabres.

If you’re curious about MSG+ but aren’t sure if it fits your needs as a fan, keep reading! We’ve got you covered with all of the details about MSG+ including price, free trial information, how to know if you’re in the coverage area, and much more.

How Much Does MSG+ Cost?

If you already have a pay-TV subscription that includes MSG Networks, it doesn’t cost not a thing! Users who already get the linear MSG channel will have to create an account with MSG+, but there will be no additional monthly or annual fee to access the streaming platform.

If you don’t have a pay-TV account that includes MSG, you have three pricing options:

Annual Subscription: $309.99 per year

$309.99 per year Monthly Subscription: $29.99 per month

$29.99 per month Per Game Purchase: $9.99 per game

Prices do not include any applicable taxes

Does MSG+ Require a Cable Subscription?

Many sports streaming apps are inaccessible to users unless they have login credentials from a cable or satellite provider. That’s not the case with MSG+; users without a cable subscription will have to pay MSG+’s monthly subscription fee, but once they do that they’ll have full access to live games on the service.

Is There a Free Trial with MSG+?

At this time, MSG+ is not offering a free trial of any kind.

How Will You Know Which Teams Are Covered in Your Specific Area?

MSG’s market is fairly large, and users living in different parts of New York will have access to different teams. Click here to enter your zip code and be shown precisely which teams will be available with your MSG+ subscription.

Can You Watch MSG+ Outside the New York Area?

Yes, subscriptions to MSG+ include a limited period in which users can view content while traveling in the United States outside of their Home Territory. The length and availability of this period may vary due to various factors, including agreements with content providers.

MSG+ content is not available when traveling outside the U.S.

Will There be Any Blackouts or Restrictions on MSG+?

Like all in-market streaming services, MSG+ is subject to national blackout rules. That means that if a team usually covered by MSG+ has a game on a national channel like ESPN, Fox, ABC, or TNT — or on a streaming service like Peacock or apple TV+ — the game will be blacked out on MSG+.

Does MSG+ Have Livestreams of MSG Networks?

Yes, the MSG+ app will house livestreams of both the flagship MSG channel, as well as MSG SportsNet.

How Many Simultaneous Streams Are Allowed on MSG+?

MSG+ allows for up to two concurrent streams. One account may be used on up to five distinct devices.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream MSG+?

The device list that’s compatible with MSG+ is a bit limited at the moment. The service is available on iOS version 15 and above (iPhone/iPad), Android v9 and above (phone/tablet), desktop web, Chromecast, and Airplay. MSG+ will roll out on more devices in the coming months.

Can MSG+ be Used to Stream Yankees or Nets Games?

Not at this time. New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets games can be streamed in-market via the YES app, and like MSG+ fans do not need to be subscribed to a cable provider with YES Network.