Peacock to Stream Popular MSNBC Programs on Rebranded Channel

MSNBC announced today that it will be streaming the majority of its TV lineup on its parent company’s Peacock service. Beginning this spring, shows like “Morning Joe,” “All In With Chris Hayes,” “The ReidOut,” “Deadline: White House,” and “The Beat with Ari Melber” will appear on the service hours after they air on cable, MSNBC said.

Some of the network’s programs, including “The Rachel Maddow Show,” “The Last Word” and “The 11th Hour” aren’t yet slated to appear on Peacock, according to a person familiar with the matter.

In an attempt to increase its offerings as competition in streaming news ramps up, this decision allows the network to capture streaming subscribers without competing directly with the profitable cable bundle.

Competitors of NBCUniversal are making significant investments in streaming. CNN will soon be launching CNN+, a streaming service that is slated to include shows from Chris Wallace, Jake Tapper, and Anderson Cooper, and prominent journalists alike.

MSNBC President Rashida Jones said in a prepared statement, “We are reimagining the MSNBC experience by adding the core of our perspective programming to Peacock and reaching audiences wherever they are and however they choose to consume content. As MSNBC has the most loyal viewers on cable news, our streaming expansion will further strengthen our portfolio 24 hours a day, seven days a week on all platforms.”

Previously, when MSNBC content had appeared on the streaming service, it did so on the cabler’s branded channel “The Choice.” However, now it will all be under the “MSNBC on Peacock” monicker.

“The idea is, you can watch it live on cable or you can watch it at your leisure on streaming,” Ms. Jones said. She then added that this wouldn’t be an exact replica of the programming that cable viewers get.

This new development will also allow some of the network’s anchors to produce different versions of their shows for traditional TV and streaming. Symone Sanders will begin hosting a weekend show on MSNBC’s TV network later this year along with one of several streaming shows for Peacock on MSNBC. She said in an interview that she is already contemplating in-depth segments for the streaming show that she might not have time for on the cable channel.

“Maybe there’s something I really wanted to do on the linear show that I didn’t get to do because breaking news had to dominate most of my linear program. That means that I can do the segment I didn’t get to do on streaming,” Ms. Sanders said.

Furthermore, Hallie Jackson, senior Washington correspondent for NBC News, said that she will spend more time on her streaming show, “Hallie Jackson Now” to make sense of the Russia-Ukraine war by checking in with reporters in the field with more in-depth coverage.