‘My Fault’ Grabs Biggest Prime Video Non-English International Audience Ever for Original Title

Prime Video is completely willing to take responsibility for “My Fault” if it continues to do this well. The service has announced that the new Spanish film has climbed to the top spot on its list of all-time non-English language original movies released worldwide.

In “My Fault,” Noah has to leave her town, boyfriend, and friends behind and move into the mansion of William Leister, her mother’s new rich husband. Seventeen years old, proud, and independent, Noah resists living in a mansion surrounded by luxury. There, she meets Nick, her new stepbrother, and the clash of their strong personalities becomes evident from the very beginning. Noah soon discovers that behind the image of a model son, Nick hides a life of fighting, gambling, and illegal car racing – exactly what she has always run away from.

The film, based on Mercedes Ron’s best-selling “Culpables” book trilogy, was the No. 1 movie worldwide on Prime Video during its opening weekend, and since launch has ranked in the top 10 most watched titles in over 190 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, India, Argentina, and France.

The movie’s impressive debut was followed closely by another international non-English release, “Medellin,” which quickly settled into the No. 2 all-time spot behind “My Fault.” “Medellin” follows the story of a young YouTuber fascinated by drug lord Pablo Escobar.

“It’s been a landmark year for non-English language films and series on Prime Video and it’s hugely exciting to see titles from eight different countries in our top ten from the last twelve months,” said James Farrell, VP, Local Originals, Prime Video & Amazon Studios. “It’s clear from the success of ‘My Fault’ and ‘Medellin’ that our customers across the world are embracing local stories, made by the best local storytellers and talent.”

Amazon has seen international success on the TV side of its original productions, as well. Its spy series “Citadel” will be used as the launching pad for a whole franchise of shows, many of which will be produced and set in countries outside the United States. The first season of “Citadel” is available to stream now on Prime Video.