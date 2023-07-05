NBA App to Stream 20 Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Peach Jam Games This Week

The NBA App has more basketball coming your way this summer with news that 20 Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) Peach Jam games will be available to stream, starting on Wednesday, July 5 at 12 p.m. ET.

Twenty Peach Jam games will stream through Saturday, July 8, culminating with the 15U, 16U, and 17U semifinal games starting on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. Eight of the 20 Peach Jam games that will stream on the NBA App will also simulcast to NBA TV, together providing the opportunity for participants to showcase their talent on a global stage.

Peach Jam, the championship tournament for Nike EYBL’s boys premier spring and summer league, is comprised of 84 of the top high school-aged club teams from across the country. More than 230 NBA players have participated in EYBL, including Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Bam Adebayo, and more.

The NBA App is doing its best to counter the dog days of summer by airing additional live basketball games on its platform during the Association’s offseason. Recently, the app announced that it would stream over 150 games from the top pro-am leagues across the country including the Drew League, the Miami Proleague, the AEBL, and more. This comes months after the app streamed games from now-San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama while he was playing in his native France.

You can find the full broadcast schedule of 2023 Peach Jam games below: